Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu reacts to Hulk Hogan's death

Hulk Hogan has reportedly passed away at the age of 71. Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu has reacted to it.Hogan was one of the most influential professional wrestlers of all time. His last WWE appearance was on the January 6, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, where he was accompanied by Jimmy Hart.According to reports, Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. On X, Fatu reacted by expressing his condolences.&quot;RIP UNK,&quot; Fatu wrote.Check out Fatu's post on X:Hulk Hogan was signed to WWE as a brand ambassador of the company. His heel turn at Bash at the Beach 1996 is regarded as one of the biggest turns in professional wrestling history, as he joined the New World Order. The late WWE Hall of Famer aligned with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form one of the biggest wrestling factions of all time.Apart from his work in WCW, Hogan was also known for his time in WWE, where he won the WWF/WWE Championship on six separate occasions. His last wrestling match was in 2012 under TNA, where he teamed up with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle.