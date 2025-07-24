  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu reacts to Hulk Hogan's death

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu reacts to Hulk Hogan's death

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:28 GMT
Zilla Fatu, Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X, WWE.com)
Zilla Fatu and Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: Zilla Fatu on X and WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan has reportedly passed away at the age of 71. Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu has reacted to it.

Ad

Hogan was one of the most influential professional wrestlers of all time. His last WWE appearance was on the January 6, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, where he was accompanied by Jimmy Hart.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to reports, Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. On X, Fatu reacted by expressing his condolences.

"RIP UNK," Fatu wrote.

Check out Fatu's post on X:

Ad

Hulk Hogan was signed to WWE as a brand ambassador of the company. His heel turn at Bash at the Beach 1996 is regarded as one of the biggest turns in professional wrestling history, as he joined the New World Order. The late WWE Hall of Famer aligned with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form one of the biggest wrestling factions of all time.

Apart from his work in WCW, Hogan was also known for his time in WWE, where he won the WWF/WWE Championship on six separate occasions. His last wrestling match was in 2012 under TNA, where he teamed up with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications