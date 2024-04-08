Real-life Bloodline members spotted with Rikishi ahead of Roman Reigns' main event

Rikishi is currently in Philadelphia, the host city of WrestleMania 40. Night Two will feature Roman Reigns in action against Cody Rhodes in a main event set to be contested under 'Bloodline rules'.

Interestingly enough, two members of the Anoa'i family and real-life Bloodline members, Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu, were spotted with Rikishi. The WWE veteran recently attended the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony with his family.

Rikishi shared a group photo on Instagram today and sent out a heartfelt message showing his love and gratitude for his family.

"Love all these Uso . Creating lifetime memories here #wrestlemania40 there is no better feeling than taking time too . #TomorrowStartsToday" wrote Rikishi

You can check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

The Rock opened up about the plans for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

The Rock has played a huge role in the build-up to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' upcoming WrestleMania 40 clash.

On Night One, he teamed up with The Tribal Chief for a victory over Rhodes and Seth Rollins. During the post-event press conference, The Final Boss opened up about plans regarding the Reigns-Rhodes storyline and when it dawned on him to play out the storyline like it finally did.

"It became crystal clear to me after Birmingham, Alabama, where we had that moment in the ring. We came in, Cody in essence passed the opportunity on to me. Roman and I had that face-off and it was just a few days after that-that I was in Hawaii and I remember waking up [snaps fingers] and going, I think I have what this pivot should be. And that is not only listen to the fans but let's give them what they want and what they've invested in for the past couple of years now, which is the idea of Cody Rhodes completing his story," said The Rock.

Reigns will aim to complete the double over Rhodes when they cross paths in a few hours on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, a victory for The American Nightmare would mark the end of The Tribal Chief's historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think we'll see more Bloodline members at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion