Real-life reason for Brock Lesnar's attack on Corey Graves finally revealed

Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves on the September 19, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, and it seems that there was a real-life reason behind the assault and his ongoing absence.

Ad

Carmella is expecting the couple's second child, and it seems that her due date has already passed. Graves was likely written off TV so that he could be by his wife's side for the birth of their second child, but she is now overdue and still awaits her new addition.

Carmella is waiting for her second baby [Photo credit: The star's Instagram]

The former Women's Champion updated her Instagram story to note that her eldest son, Dimitri, wasn't sleeping and that she was now way past her due date. She was feeling the effects of both things at the same time and made it clear that she was not over it.

Ad

Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Carmella was released from WWE earlier this year and announced her pregnancy with her second child shortly after. The former Women's Money in the Bank winner hasn't returned to WWE since it was announced that she was expecting a child back in 2023.

What's next for Corey Graves in WWE?

It's an interesting situation for Corey Graves at present since he has been taking on several new roles on SmackDown and behind the announce table at AAA. Graves is considered to be one of the best commentators of the current generation, and the fact that Pat McAfee is taking time away from WWE at the moment allows Corey to step in.

Ad

That being said, he has clearly been granted some personal time to welcome his second child with his wife, Carmella, and will be able to remain away from the company for as long as needed.

Graves won't be making the trip to Australia for Crown Jewel this weekend, but could be back for Survivor Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?