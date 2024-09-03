"Real men" - Rhea Ripley reacts to Damian Priest and Jey Uso's gesture after WWE RAW goes off the air

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a kind gesture from Damian Priest and Jey Uso after WWE RAW went off the air. In the main event of this week's show, Priest and Jey teamed up to beat The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Following a brawl between Morgan and Ripley in the opening segment, The Eradicator was forced to use a crutch for the rest of the show. Her leg was trapped in the bottom rope, leading to a brutal beatdown from the reigning Women's World Champion.

After RAW went off the air, Priest and Jey helped Ripley to the back to which she reacted by posting a two-word message on X/Twitter. She seemingly also took a dig at Dominik Mysterio and her former Judgment Day stablemates.

"Real men," Ripley wrote.

Check out Ripley's post below:

Earlier this year, Jey was involved in a feud with Priest, whom he unsuccessfully challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France. However, things have drastically changed for The Terror Twins after they were betrayed by The Judgment Day at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Rhea Ripley pinned Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin

At the recently concluded WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley pinned Liv Morgan. Ripley teamed up with Damian Priest for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

With Rhea Ripley securing the victory for The Terror Twins, she could be in contention for a rematch against Morgan. At SummerSlam, The Eradicator failed to regain the championship she was forced to vacate due to a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Morgan's title reign began at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in May when she defeated Becky Lynch to win her second major singles championship in WWE.

It remains to be seen if WWE decides to book a rematch between Morgan and Ripley at Bad Blood next month.

