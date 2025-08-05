Real Reason 12-Time WWE Champion Has Been Fired, 2 Stars Tell Michael Cole on RAW

Two stars have told Michael Cole on RAW tonight why a 12-time WWE Champion was fired. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were on RAW tonight and said that Grayson Waller would be known as &quot;Big G&quot; from now on, because The New Day had taken him under their wing and he was in phenomenal shape. Michael Cole talked about how they had kicked Big E out of the group and why he was no longer part of their team. Kofi Kingston claimed that Big E had been &quot;fired&quot; because he was never coming to the shows. He told Cole that if the commentator never came to his job, then he'd be fired too.When Michael Cole said that he had been at work every day for the last 28 years, Kingston told him that he should have told Big E to come to work as well, and then he would not have been fired. He said that the star not turning up for his job was the reason he was fired and removed from the New Day.Since his neck injury put him on the shelf, Big E naturally was not present at the shows. There is still no certainty that he will ever be able to wrestle again. E was kicked out of The New Day last year, in a huge heel turn that no one saw coming.Michael Cole has worked with Big E since he stopped wrestlingAlthough Big E may have been fired from The New Day and was no longer wrestling, he has stepped up where it mattered. He has become a big part of pre-show and post-show panels, and worked as a WWE commentator, sharing his opinion about matches and segments with fans.E has quickly adjusted to his new role and has become a regular that fans now look forward to seeing. It remains to be seen if he ever returns to wrestling again.