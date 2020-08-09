Real reason why AEW's Brandi Rhodes deleted her Twitter account

Brandi Rhodes announced the introduction of AEW Heels earlier in the week, with the main concept of it being to make wrestling a far more welcoming and inclusive place for female fans. However, the introduction did not go down well. Despite a lot of fans being extremely positive and happy about the introduction, others were not too pleased and a lot of criticism and abuse were showered on Brandi Rhodes. This led to her deleting her Twitter, which in turn saw more criticism leveled at AEW's Chief Brand Officer.

Tonight is @AEW_Heels first official event! Sign up and hang out with us at exclusive events.



We've got lots of stuff in store tonight, including a Q&A with yours truly!



Sign up here: https://t.co/IXpaLRCSLx pic.twitter.com/dwQ9QlzgvR — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) August 7, 2020

Now, Cody Rhodes has revealed that his wife received a lot of racial abuse regarding the introduction of AEW Heels and that was primarily what led to her leaving Twitter.

Cody Rhodes reveals real reason Brandi Rhodes left Twitter after AEW Heels announcement

Cody Rhodes came to his wife's defense on Twitter and said that it was understandable that she had left Twitter given the sort of racial abuse that she was subjected to. He went on to say that there was no place for that in their lives. The tweet has since been deleted and this was reported by WrestleTalk.

“Leaving a social app because you open your phone to an absurd amount of n bombs is respectfully understandable. No place for that.”

One of the major reasons that fans were unhappy with the introduction of AEW Heels, was the price of the platform, which came in at $50 per year. Another thing that the fans picked to criticize was that AEW had not really developed their women's division. The women's division is something that has often come under criticism in the past, as despite having a stellar men's singles division and a tag team division, the women's division still needs work.

. @AEW_Heels LAUNCHES DYNAMIC MEMBERSHIP PLATFORM FOR FEMALE WRESTLING FANS



New Female-Forward Community Led by @theBrandiRhodes to Hold First Event on New Platform Friday, August 7, 2020https://t.co/nxkDaIy8uj pic.twitter.com/nasWAgZUPn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020

However, it should be noted that AEW has been working on their women's division and even announced an AEW 'Deadly Draw Tournament' which is a women's tag team tournament. The event has so far been broadcast on YouTube and that will continue to be the platform for the show for the coming few episodes unless AEW makes some changes.