Real reason Becky Lynch stayed retired after leaving WWE for so long

Becky Lynch announced her retirement after she left WWE last year. Now the star has spoken about why she chose to stay away.

After she lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match thanks to Dominik Mysterio, the star was not back in the company for a long time. In fact, she only returned at WrestleMania 41 in April this year. Her contract also expired, and there was some thought that she might never return to wrestling again. Now, though, Lynch is back in WWE and at her best.

In an interview with Variety, Becky Lynch has spoken about why she stayed away for so long and what the original plan was for her. She revealed she was supposed to take three months off in the Summer. However, it went on, and she had other work she had to get done, including filming for Star Trek and Happy Gilmore.

“I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up. I was like, ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done.’ Then other things came up – I was filming ‘Star Trek,’ and then ‘Happy Gilmore.’ There was talk [of a return] around Rumble time, but then at the last minute, I got a skin condition. The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant.”

When she found a way to ruin Bayley's dream and return, though, Becky Lynch chose to do it. She ended up returning at WrestleMania 41 and took the star's spot after attacking her backstage. She went on to win the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Lyra Valkyria, before losing it on the RAW after, and attacked her fellow countrywoman.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More