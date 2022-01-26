Real reason behind big change in Randy Orton's promos on WWE RAW

Randy Orton has opened up on why his promos have undergone a serious change in recent weeks on WWE programming.

The Viper has tapped into the more fun side of his personality since forming an alliance with Riddle. He has been involved in several larger-than-life feuds over the last couple of years and believes that he bears the responsibility to make all his segments believable for the audience.

Orton dove into the details of his new approach towards promos during an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show. He talked about his intention to make all his segments seem believable to keep the promos entertaining, regardless of how exaggerated they may seem at times.

"They want to believe when they're in there. They want to be entertained, so I think the more I can accept that, make that real, and make that something I'm feeling and not just words that some 22-year-old writer wrote on a paper for me, but if I believe it and make it mine, I can get them to believe. I think that's what changed with my promos too recently," said Randy Orton. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Randy Orton also drew examples from his feud with former WWE superstar Bray Wyatt to assert his point about "rolling with the punches." The Viper now wants to make the best of everything that is handed to him as part of his booking on WWE RAW.

RK-Bro continue their hunt for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton and Riddle enjoyed a successful run as the RAW Tag Team Champions. The chemistry between the two superstars, coupled with their title reign, established them as fan-favorites last year.

RK-Bro lost their tag team gold to The Alpha Academy on RAW earlier this month. The two tag teams have been involved in an entertaining feud ever since.

We recently saw Chad Gable propose an "Academic Challenge," hoping to derail RK-Bro's title hunt on RAW. However, his plan backfired when his team lost the Spelling Bee contest and allowed Orton and Riddle to gain the advantage.

We also saw Randy Orton and Chad Gable lock horns in a singles match that ended with The Viper emerging victoriously. The aforementioned Academic Challenge is expected to include a series of events planned over the coming weeks.

Interestingly, RK-Bro are now in control, winning the first of many challenges on WWE RAW this week. They were allowed to pick the next challenge, and Riddle proposed that the two tag teams compete in a scooter race.

It will be exciting to see how this title feud moves forward on RAW after Royal Rumble 2022.

