Real reason behind Nia Jax’s sudden WWE absence disclosed (Exclusive)

Nia Jax hasn't appeared in a WWE ring for quite some time and fans may want to know the reason behind the former world champion's absence. She last competed at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The star lost the WWE Women's Title to Tiffany Stratton after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. Jax then went on to feud with Tiffany and was part of a tag team match alongside Candice LeRae against Stratton and Trish Stratus. However, she has been off TV following her loss.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on Nia Jax's WWE absence, noting the 40-year-old star was "not cleared" to compete.

"Nia Jax has been, I want to phrase this properly, not cleared. That's the best way I could put it. She was due to be cleared, I believe, two weeks ago. I don't know if that's happened. Obviously, she's not been on TV, don't know if it was an injury or whatnot. However, I do know internally she has not been cleared for action, which is why she hasn't been on TV." [From 26:49 onwards]

While WrestleVotes wasn't able to confirm what put Nia Jax on the shelf, he did say the former WWE Women's Champion was "active enough with the anticipation of coming back."

"I don't know what it is that caused her to be on the inactive list. Don't want to speculate. Hate to do that. I just know that she's been inactive. She's been active enough with the anticipation of coming back. I believe it was on March 22nd. Yeah. Maybe I can work for an update, see if I can get some more on that. But I don't know why she's not been cleared." [From 27:25 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see if Nia returns on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

