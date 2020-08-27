Real reason why Big E didn't challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

WWE Superstar Big E is currently enjoying his Single's run on WWE SmackDown. New Day members Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods are currently out with an injury that led to this opportunity for Big E.

He was recently criticised for not being serious enough as several onlookers insisted that he will have to change in order to enter the Universal Championship picture on WWE SmackDown. However, Big E disagrees and feels that he will get his title on the basis of his merit.

Big E on not challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

This is not the first time when the WWE fans have wanted to see Big E booked in a compelling Single's run. Last year, when Kofi Kingston became the WWE Champion, several fans expected Big E to turn heel and challenge Kinston for his gold.

During a recent interview, Big E revealed that he would have never let that happen. Big E said that they dealt with a lot of nonsense on their way to the top and wanted to enjoy it together. He also said that the thought of betraying his brother on WWE SmackDown for the title never even crossed his mind.

"Nah man, like a very real perspective, we got here because we stuck together. When we started this trio six years ago we had so many naysayers. We had so many people who didn't believe in us."

"Woods and I were definitely floundering in our careers, Kofi - he had done a lot but he was also floundering as well. And the reason we've gotten this far is because we dealt with all the nonsense and the outside noise and the people who laughed at us. We did it together. So for me to even have the audacity to say “hey Kofi I know this is your moment, but let me make it about me” didn't even cross my mind. He worked for it and he sacrificed for me.

Big E also went on to reveal that Kofi Kingston is extremely selfless and everyone was extremely happy for his run on WWE SmackDown. Hence, Big E didn't want to insert himself into the latter's run during KofiMania. He further went on to explain:

"He's done that so many times where he could have had an opportunity to shine big, and he decided to step away and not begrudgingly. When I first found out that this was the route we're gonna go, he pulled me aside and he legitimately had a smile on his face and said: “I'm so happy for you man this is your time. He's one of the most selfless people I've ever met in this industry, one of the most likeable people, and I couldn't even fathom making that moment about me. If that opportunity came up and it made sense, that's a different consideration but at no point was I going to insert myself into this Kofi Mania run."

The New Day are one of the most entertaining factions in not just WWE SmackDown, but also in the entire business. They have great understanding and immense respect for each other as is evident from their bond.