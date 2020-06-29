Real reason why Bobby Lashley agreed to be a part of Rusev-Lana divorce storyline

Bobby Lashley had a direct message for all those who were trolling him.

And he clearly knows what he wants from the wrestling business.

Who could have predicted this storyline featuring Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Lana?

The infamous WWE storyline involving Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley had every controversy that you can imagine, claimed into an unnecessary long narration. But in case you forgot, this storyline had Lana having an affair with Bobby Lashley, divorcing Rusev, and also, cheating on Liv Morgan.

This storyline received a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe but the videos from its segments recorded some of the highest numbers of views on WWE's official YouTube channel.

Bobby Lashley on why he agreed to be a part of this storyline

During his recent appearance on D-Von Dudley's podcast Table Talk, Bobby Lashley revealed the real reason why he agreed to be a part of this controversial storyline. He believes that in the world of wrestling, people do what's best for the show.

"There are certain things you have to do in the wrestling business where it's like you have to do what's best for the show. I don't know if it was best for the show. When you come back, you pay your dues and you say you want to do whatever it takes to be on the roster, sometimes there are things that might not be the most favourable thing for you. It wasn't that uncomfortable."

While Bobby Lashley has never felt embarrassed in WWE, bringing his kids to the show made him feel different but he managed to deal with that. Lashley further stated that it is not his problem if people can't see the lines between a TV Programme and real life.

"The only thing that was uncomfortable for me was that there was a brief time in my career when I came back that my kids would come with me to every one of my shows, sit in the front row, watch it and follow along online. There was a time when none of that happened where I wasn't bringing them to shows, they weren't watching it for a while and it was a little uncomfortable. Certain things like I didn't want my kids sitting in front of the TV on certain episodes, but I talk with them. It was a hard talk with them. My kids are cool. My kids are awesome and incredible, so I think with open dialogue, anything can be worked out."

"At the end of the day, it's TV. If you start blurring the lines between everything and confusing people between TV and reality, then it becomes a problem but not me." (h/t WrestlingINC)

😂😂😂#WWE #RAW — MVP (@The305MVP) June 18, 2020

Recently, Bobby Lashley has found an ally in MVP who pushed Lashley for the WWE Championship. In fact, the latter's title match against Drew McIntyre at Backlash was impressive enough for the WWE Universe to expect another championship opportunity for him in the coming weeks.

As for Lana, she is no longer trusted by Bobby Lashley and MVP does everything in his power to keep things that way. A frustrated Lana has found a new friend in RAW Superstar Natalya. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book her in the future.