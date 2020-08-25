Real reason why Brock Lesnar is not on WWE television currently

Former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, has not been on WWE television since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, which happened back in April.

The Beast lost the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows, but he hasn't returned to challenge for the title again.

On Sportskeeda's latest post-RAW show with WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, he revealed the reason why Brock Lesnar hasn't been on TV.

Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone had a discussion with Animal on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, where he discussed many things, including Lesnar.

Why Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE television

Chris spoke about building up Keith Lee for Brock Lesnar, to which Animal revealed the reason why Lesnar is not appearing on WWE currently:

"Brock doesn't want to go back there because of the COVID thing... coming down from Canada, he can't. He lives in Canada, so there's no travelling allowed. I know people see that and they go 'Brock Lesnar should be here'. No, he's living in Canada. He has dual citizenship. You can't cross the border right now. So that's why he's not on TV."

Animal said that a feud between Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee - the latter who was moved to RAW this past week - would be "money". Lee and Lesnar had a great segment earlier this year in the men's Royal Rumble match, which got many fans interested in a feud between Lesnar and Lee.