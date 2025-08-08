  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Real reason Charlotte Flair has gone through massive change, Alexa Bliss explains

Real reason Charlotte Flair has gone through massive change, Alexa Bliss explains

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:01 GMT
The star has been forced to change (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been forced to change (Image credit: WWE.com)

Alexa Bliss has now spoken about how Charlotte Flair has undergone a major transformation. She has opened up on their team.

Ad

Speaking to TV Insider, Alexa Bliss discussed Charlotte Flair and the changes she has undergone in her character, as well as their team. Flair has not been the most popular character in WWE in recent years. However, since teaming with Bliss, she has been cheered regularly and even turned babyface.

Alexa Bliss revealed that their team had been put together very randomly, but admitted that it had been fun to work with Flair. She talked about how they had to make changes to who they were for the team to work and bring around different sides of themselves. She specifically mentioned that Charlotte was now showing a side of herself that she had never really shown before.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun. It’s fun to see a different side of both of us. We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don’t normally get to see," Bliss said. [H/T TV Insider]
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

Alexa Bliss revealed that she built her bond with Charlotte Flair outside WWE as well

Bliss revealed that the two stars had spent time outside WWE as well, and that they were building a bond to get used to each other. She said that they went on the Mario Kart, Jurassic Park, and the Mummy Rides at Universal Studios together when they were in California.

Ad

She also mentioned that they had a lot of fun together at the various theme parks they visited.

"We did the Mario Kart ride and Jurassic Park ride and The Mummy ride [at Universal Studios]. We were in California. We also did an interview at Knott’s Berry Farms with the rollercoaster there, which was a lot of fun. It was a whole theme park bouncing around. We just have fun." [H/T TV Insider]

The two women have to work together to build themselves as a team further, as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are also the new Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications