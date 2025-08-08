Real reason Charlotte Flair has gone through massive change, Alexa Bliss explains

Alexa Bliss has now spoken about how Charlotte Flair has undergone a major transformation. She has opened up on their team.

Speaking to TV Insider, Alexa Bliss discussed Charlotte Flair and the changes she has undergone in her character, as well as their team. Flair has not been the most popular character in WWE in recent years. However, since teaming with Bliss, she has been cheered regularly and even turned babyface.

Alexa Bliss revealed that their team had been put together very randomly, but admitted that it had been fun to work with Flair. She talked about how they had to make changes to who they were for the team to work and bring around different sides of themselves. She specifically mentioned that Charlotte was now showing a side of herself that she had never really shown before.

"It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun. It’s fun to see a different side of both of us. We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don’t normally get to see," Bliss said. [H/T TV Insider]

Tanny Wrestling 🔥 @TannyWrestling Alexa Bliss messing with Charlotte Flair is my new favorite binge. NETFLIX &amp; WWE I NEED 10 SEASONS OF THIS STAT. Give them their own show 🤣 @AlexaBliss_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE

Alexa Bliss revealed that she built her bond with Charlotte Flair outside WWE as well

Bliss revealed that the two stars had spent time outside WWE as well, and that they were building a bond to get used to each other. She said that they went on the Mario Kart, Jurassic Park, and the Mummy Rides at Universal Studios together when they were in California.

She also mentioned that they had a lot of fun together at the various theme parks they visited.

"We did the Mario Kart ride and Jurassic Park ride and The Mummy ride [at Universal Studios]. We were in California. We also did an interview at Knott’s Berry Farms with the rollercoaster there, which was a lot of fun. It was a whole theme park bouncing around. We just have fun." [H/T TV Insider]

The two women have to work together to build themselves as a team further, as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are also the new Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More