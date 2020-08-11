Real reason why Lana was 'super upset' with Cesaro before her wedding with Rusev

Former WWE Superstar Rusev recently revealed on his Twitch stream that Lana was 'super upset' with Cesaro before her wedding. It was a hard-hitting blow from Cesaro to Rusev that genuinely made Lana exclaim on the ringside.

Rusev recalled the incident and shared that he and Cesaro were working in an overseas tour when this incident occurred. During their match, there was a spot during which Cesaro accidentally hit Rusev in the eye. This caused Rusev's eyes to swell up instantly and then left him with a black eye a week before his wedding.

"He wants to do a stepover on my shoulder victory roll, and again we're just talking in there while fighting. So he comes in, and he steps on, I'm on one knee, so he steps one foot down with the second one I think he's supposed to step on top of my foot and then he can come up, so when he steps up here with the other foot that is going in. Well, his knee gets me right in my eye. So, it's a step, knee into my eye, right onto a victory roll and we kept going. I felt it right away, as soon as he went up we went for the victory roll, 1, 2, big kick and I just knew it right away."

Rusev further revealed that it wasn't a work when Lana exclaimed 'Oh My God!' right after spot. She then went on to stare at Cesaro with resentment in her eyes for that particular move. Here's what Rusev said,

"She was just giving Claudio the biggest stink eye. I kick out and sit up and say look what he did to my eye. We're still working, but she's like, 'oh my god!'. There was not work there. She was just super upset because a week from now we gotta go take pictures and she does not want me to have a black eye during it." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Rusev and his life after WWE

After being released from WWE, Miro aka Rusev revealed that he is 'done' with pro-wrestling for now. Instead, he decided to focus on the growth of his gaming stream. When live on Twitch, Rusev often shares stories from his days back in WWE and reacts to the major events in the promotion.

His wife Lana is still employed with WWE but is now no longer by the side of Bobby Lashley. She has now found a new ally in Natalya on WWE RAW.