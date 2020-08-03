Real reason why Matt Riddle wanted to move to 'big show'

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle fired back at the speculations of being 'ruined' after his move to SmackDown. Riddle addressed the highly debated topic during his recent appearance on WWE's After The Bell podcast.

During the conversation, Matt Riddle also revealed that he is particularly inclined towards facing 'big guys' in WWE. He feels that comes across as a more believable underdog and he loves portraying that role. Matt Riddle revealed that is the main reason behind his move to the main roster.

Reflecting back at his match against Keith Lee in NXT, Matt Riddle stated that he does better work with opponents who are of a bigger stature than him. He feels it is easier to make moments with such Superstars. Here's what Matt Riddle had to say about his move to a 'big show':

"I want those big boys; I want those thick boys. I had great matches with big guys, and I feel like it brings the best of me. If I deadlift Tony Nese, a stallion, okay - but if I deadlift, gut-wrench Keith Lee and can barely get him up and shake him like a warrior? It's all about moments! I can make moments with a big guy. It's hard to make moments with, you know, unless its with Chad Gable. But it's a different match. But for me, the reason I came to the big show is I want to lock horns with the big boys." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Matt Riddle and his current run on WWE SmackDown

The last week's episode of SmackDown saw Matt Riddle take on Tony Nese. The evening also witnessed an altercation between him and 'King' Baron Corbin. During this segment, Chad Gable came out and shockingly decided to save Corbin. Despite the long-standing history between the two WWE Superstars, Gable aka Shorty G came to Corbin's aid.

Following that, a feud between him and Riddle was teased. While WWE implied that Gable is working towards something along the lines of collecting 'King's ransom', Matt Riddle has his next rivalry in from of him. Both Superstars are incredibly talented, and it will be interesting to see where the creative will take this storyline.

During the podcast mentioned above, Matt Riddle also revealed that he wants to lock horns with the likes of Big E, Sheamus, and Jeff Hardy on SmackDown.