Real reason why Peyton Royce joined forces with Lacey Evans (Exclusive)

Peyton Royce has revealed that she started teaming with Lacey Evans because she wanted to receive more opportunities on WWE television.

In August 2020, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay had to separate after losing a tag team match against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott on RAW. Evans became Peyton Royce’s new tag team partner following Kay’s move to SmackDown in the WWE Draft in October 2020.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Peyton Royce gave her take on her partnership with Evans. The former IIconics member made it clear that, while the dysfunctional alliance suits both women, she would rather team with Kay.

“I couldn’t say no to Lacey, purely for the fact that I did not have Billie, I could not have Billie by my side, and Lacey was searching in desperate need for an opportunity, and hey, I’m not one to argue with that. I need opportunities too, so I will go along with her.

“Lacey has this fearless personality and she does not care who she rubs the wrong way. She does not care what she has to do to get those opportunities. I’m going along with her so I can get the opportunities, but do I love being her tag team partner? No. No, I miss Billie.”

Watch the video above to find out Peyton Royce’s thoughts on Lacey Evans’ new storyline with Ric Flair. She also discussed her Women’s Tag Team title victory and her recent fitness competition.

Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans’ WWE futures

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans

Peyton Royce last teamed with Lacey Evans on the January 4, 2021 episode of RAW. The two Superstars picked up a big win over the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Regarding their tag team future, Peyton Royce said the duo could reconvene after Evans has gotten her alliance with Ric Flair out of her system.

