Real Reason Roman Reigns Was Written Off TV on WWE RAW With Injury

Roman Reigns suffered an injury tonight on WWE RAW and was written off TV. There are reasons for it, and it was previously known that this would happen with the OTC.Roman Reigns only returned to WWE recently before SummerSlam. Unfortunately for his fans, it will likely be quite a while before he returns to the show again, especially after he was written off the show tonight. He came out to interfere after Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker had destroyed LA Knight and CM Punk and were about to leave the show with it going off air. However, his arrival meant that the proceedings continued for a while longer, with him looking like he was going to destroy everyone in the ring.Unfortunately, it did not quite work out like that. Reigns was destroyed instead, beaten down with Seth Rollins hitting him with the Stomp. He was already down and hurt, but then he was lifted for the vicious spear from Bron Breakker. Then it got worse with Bronson Reed hitting him with three Tsunamis. He was left injured and had to be helped to the back.The reason WWE decided to write off Roman Reigns, though, is that the filming of Street Fighter is set to take place this month. The star will be part of the movie's filming after being announced as part of the cast.Once the filming is done, he is expected to be back, but there is no certainty as to when he will be back.