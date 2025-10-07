Real reason why Roman Reigns was on WWE RAW this week, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Roman Reigns' current run with the company. The Original Tribal Chief was on RAW this week.

Ad

Reigns returned to the red brand last week to get even with The Vision. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had brutally beaten him up at Clash in Paris and Reigns was out for revenge. This week, he kicked off the show in front of a sold out crowd in Dallas. However, he was soon interrupted by Reed and Paul Heyman. The two men got into a heated exchange leading to all out chaos.

Ad

Trending

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Apter explained that WWE was lacking star power on the show. He felt it didn't matter if Roman was on a part-time or full-time schedule. Bill even compared the OTC to major blockbuster stars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan. The veteran journalist pointed out that the company needed Reigns to boost the star power on the show and he showed up.

Ad

"I don't know how part-time he's gonna be right now. I think right now they're brining him back because they need him on that show to tie several angles together. So no, I'm not over Roman Reigns at this point. Right now, he's considered the line of the supertalents, like The Rock, Stone Cole, Hogan and all that. I like that they have him back on at this point. Part-time, full-time, just have him back on in there. They needed him."

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Reed will face Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel. The animosity between the two stars was on display this week as they brawled at ringside.

Several WWE officials rushed in to separate the two men. However, Roman Reigns managed to get in two Superman Punches on Reed.

Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript while using the quotes from this piece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More