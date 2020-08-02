Former WWE Superstar Rusev was released from the company earlier this year while the promotion dealt with the financial implications of COVID-19. Rusev recently revealed that back when he was in WWE, he preferred to keep a distance from The Undertaker and Triple H.

He also stated that he is done with wrestling and wants to focus mainly on his Twitch account. He was recently banned by the live streaming platform for one day. But Rusev is now back on Twitch where he likes to share his stories from WWE.

Hi, Miro here. Also known as Handsome Miro. I have launched my own YouTube channel!



Subscribe Now: https://t.co/6Rw11OTLOx pic.twitter.com/Fsq9uUbdpJ — Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 25, 2020

Rusev on backstage interaction with The Undertaker and Triple H

Ever since he joined Twitch, Rusev has been open about his experience in WWE. He recently addressed several questions from fans. During the live stream, Rusev talked about his honest opinion on The Undertaker and Triple H.

Talking about The Undertaker, Rusev revealed that he is scared of The Deadman. He said that he is still intimidated by The Undertaker despite having a chance to work together. Here's what Rusev had to say about The Undertaker,

"I'm intimidated to this day from Taker, and he has not done nothing wrong to me. He's always been super nice. We got to work together, Jesus, and I'm still intimidated. I'm still in awe of these people. I grew up watching these guys - these were my heroes."

He then went on to say that he has worked with The Undertaker in front of a big crowd. However, he feels that some people might still not believe him when he says that he has faced The Undertaker.

"Probably some people, if I tell them now that I worked with the Undertaker, they probably won't believe me. Even though we did it on TV in front of 65,000 people, they probably still won't believe me."

We're celebrating my un-ban on Twitch, Attitude Era style. Come join in 15 minutes at 7:30 PSThttps://t.co/ZDl8P9IMME pic.twitter.com/reCQl4I0MN — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 1, 2020

Advertisement

Rusev and The Undertaker worked together in Saudi Arabia at The Greatest Royal Rumble, back in 2018. He feels the same way about Triple H and finds 'The Game' intimidating. Hence, he always liked to keep his distance from Triple H in WWE.

"Even Triple H, when he was backstage, I would always keep my distance. These guys were so high for me, man; they were like these unreachable gods." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Several WWE Superstars have gone on record to say that both The Undertaker and Triple H are helpful towards other upcoming Superstars. But it shouldn't be a surprise that they still intimidate their colleagues backstage.