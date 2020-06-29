Real reason why The Undertaker confirmed his retirement

The Undertaker also had a powerful message for the young talents in WWE.

He hopes to see them stepping up and creating their legacy in the business.

The Undertaker is a legend of the craft

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest performers to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. He has entertained the WWE Universe for over three decades and following his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36; he sought retirement from the in-ring action.

In the final episode of WWE's 'The Last Ride' Docuseries, The Undertaker revealed that he redeemed himself with his final match against AJ Styles. Now, the Deadman believes that he can do more good outside the ring as compared to competing inside the squared circle. Revealing the reasons behind seeking retirement and expressing his gratitude towards others who have been a part of his journey, The Undertaker said,

"I can do more good outside the ring now than I can inside and I'm finally at a place where I'm able to accept that and I'm okay with it. I've been very blessed to have two families: my wife and my children and then my family on the road. Guys like Brian Adams, Yokozuna, Godfather, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, obviously, The Mayor, Kane, Edge."

"Obviously, I can't name everybody without leaving somebody out, but it's important to know how much you guys meant to me, not only on a professional level but on a personal level. So many people I consider true, great friends and I just can't thank you guys enough."

The Undertaker's message to the WWE roster

The Undertaker's illustrious WWE career has inspired a lot of people, both in the world of pro-wrestling business and outside of it. He now firmly believes that there is nothing left for him to conquer inside the ring. Passing the torch to the upcoming WWE Superstars, the Undertaker said,

"I'm at a point, this time the cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time seems right." (h/t WrestlingINC)

The Undertaker has invested a lot of trust from the young WWE talents. He believes that it is the right time for him to step aside and allow time for younger Superstars to step up. His message to the growing WWE talents should encourage them to work hard and strive for greatness, just like the legend himself.