  • Real reason top star missed WWE show revealed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 04, 2025 00:22 GMT
This star is popular among the fans

A top star just missed a WWE show tonight. The real reason for this was just confirmed.

Rey Fenix has been on the receiving end of a major push since he arrived in WWE. He even competed in his first WrestleMania match and is now set for a huge title opportunity. Last week on NXT, Ethan Page challenged Ricky Saints for the North American Championship and won. Moments later, he was in the ring celebrating his victory when Je'Von Evans interrupted him and told him that he would be defending his newly won title at Worlds Collide against himself, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix.

Tonight on WWE NXT, the show kicked off with Laredo Kid in the ring, and he was soon joined by Je'Von Evans. However, Rey Fenix was missing from the segment. Ethan Page interrupted them and informed them that Fenix was not going to be at the show tonight since he was stuck on an airplane, which is the reason he was not part of this segment.

It will be interesting to see if Ethan Page can overcome three top stars in Je'Von Evans, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid and retain his title at Worlds Collide this weekend.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

