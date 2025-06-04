Real reason top star missed WWE show revealed

A top star just missed a WWE show tonight. The real reason for this was just confirmed.

Rey Fenix has been on the receiving end of a major push since he arrived in WWE. He even competed in his first WrestleMania match and is now set for a huge title opportunity. Last week on NXT, Ethan Page challenged Ricky Saints for the North American Championship and won. Moments later, he was in the ring celebrating his victory when Je'Von Evans interrupted him and told him that he would be defending his newly won title at Worlds Collide against himself, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix.

Tonight on WWE NXT, the show kicked off with Laredo Kid in the ring, and he was soon joined by Je'Von Evans. However, Rey Fenix was missing from the segment. Ethan Page interrupted them and informed them that Fenix was not going to be at the show tonight since he was stuck on an airplane, which is the reason he was not part of this segment.

It will be interesting to see if Ethan Page can overcome three top stars in Je'Von Evans, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid and retain his title at Worlds Collide this weekend.

