Real reason why WWE chose Adam Pearce for on-screen role instead of a popular name revealed

Adam Pearce has done a fine job as the unofficial General Manager of RAW and SmackDown. The retired pro wrestler was not a known figure amongst the WWE faithful until he was surprisingly pushed to be an on-screen official.

Dave Meltzer was recently asked the reason behind WWE pushing Adam Pearce as an on-air authority figure. Meltzer responded by saying that WWE needed someone in that particular role but not a popular personality who would have ended up overshadowing the Superstars, which is why Adam Pearce was picked.

Beyond his on-screen duties, Adam Pearce also works as a backstage producer in the company. During his recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, the 5-time NWA World Champion revealed what he actually does behind the scenes in the WWE.

Adam Pearce said that a producer's job involves coming earlier than anyone else. Adam Pearce sits down with the other producers for a meeting, and they go through the 'festivities of the day.' A WWE producer's job is incredibly stressful, as you may have imagined, and he has to be on his toes constantly.

"To make it real simple – I do everything. I do literally everything. No, I jest, but not really. Producers' days at television, especially start before everybody else's…. I'll get there three or four hours before everybody else; we'll sit in a meeting, we'll go through the festivities of the day – that may or may not change at all, it may be etched in stone, and we may follow through with one set of plans immediately. I have become extremely adept at rolling with the punches, and oh, the punches, they will be coming, and they will be coming fast and furious. So, producers are on their toes constantly. We are the behind the scenes deliverers of information – sometimes wanted, sometimes not.

A day in Adam Pearce's life in the WWE

The producers are responsible for streamlining the entire process and channels of communication backstage. Adam Pearce also revealed that his job sometimes involves getting into the ring and teaching a talent something they have never done before.

"We're responsible for making sure that our specific duties for the day – be that one segment, two segments, three segments, or more – not only hit their time but provide the content we're responsible for. Sometimes that means I need to get in the ring and teach somebody something they've never done before – those are always fun days. And then, I've got to; once the broadcast comes to fruition, sit there in the chair with the headset on and communicate what we're seeing to our broadcast partners and our television truck – our producers and our directors – before it actually happens so they can have their cameras in position to capture the images we're trying to give the viewer at home. If all of that happens in a perfect world, we'll hit our time to the second, everyone will be happy with what they saw, and we'll move on to the next day. That's just describing a TV day." H/t 411Mania

Adam Pearce has to juggle both his on-screen and backstage duties, and the NWA Hall of Famer is done a commendable job thus far.