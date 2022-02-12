Real reason why WWE Superstar AJ Styles agreed to work an unexpected feud recently 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently opened up about why he agreed to work with NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller.

The Phenomenal One recently returned to singles run on RAW. He was involved in a brief but intense rivalry with NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller. It was surprising to see Styles work alongside another budding talent, and he recently revealed his actual intentions behind saying yes to the storyline.

During an interview with TV Insider, Styles recalled having an interesting conversation with Vince McMahon. He referred to the company as "Your company..." and the WWE chairman responded by saying, "Our company...".

This phrase stuck with Styles, who took it upon himself to do everything he could to help develop other talents in the promotion. The same approach prompted him to say yes to working with Waller. AJ Styles was quoted as saying:

"Let me just say this. A long time ago, years and years ago when I first started, Vince [McMahon] and I were talking, and I said, "Your company…." He corrected me and said, "No, our company…." I've taken it to heart. I want to help as much as I can with this company that I'm a part of. Being able to go down to NXT and work with a guy like Grayson Waller was a treat for me. If I can help in any way progress a career here in WWE, that's what I want to do. They said, "We'd like you to work with him." I said, "Sure. Let's do it."

What happened during AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller in WWE?

Waller kickstarted the feud by taunting AJ Styles about his credibility when the latter was busy feuding with Omos on RAW. The NXT 2.0 Superstar also made an appearance on the red brand to interfere in the Phenomenal One's matches while Styles returned the favor.

Their multiple altercations led to the main event match between the two superstars on NXT 2. Although Styles picked up a victory, he did a lot to put Waller over with the crowd throughout their rivalry.

Also Read Article Continues below

He had the same approach while working with Omos on RAW. And it appears that AJ Styles will continue to give his best every time he is required to work with upcoming talents in WWE.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande