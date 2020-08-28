WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is currently recovering from a long-term injury. Recently, he was advertised to return on WWE's popular show, Talking Smack. However, the first episode of the show since its return surprisingly saw Woods being replaced by Miz.

During his appearance on a recent episode of Table Talk with Dvon & Mo, Xavier Woods revealed that he found about the change of plans at the same time as fans. He further went on to reveal that there has been an adjustment. However, we could expect the WWE Superstar to be there soon. Here's what Xavie Woods had to say:

"I was at home. I found out when y'all found out. It's been an adjustment, so I'll be there soon.

"It's one of those things. It's a very large company. You'll find in any large company, things get lost in the cracks. Things that people thought they told somebody else but didn't get the chance to, but that person thought somebody else told them. So it's a regular thing with a company as large as this that's as successful as this. So it's not like a bad thing by any means just a little oops. OK, we're cool. Now we're on the train tracks again. Let's get it moving."

Xavier Woods on his return to WWE

Xavier Woods also discussed gave us an update on his battle against the injury. The WWE Superstar noted that he is trying to stay as active as possible. However, he also confirmed that he hadn't healed completely. Xavier Woods also added that he doesn't have a confirmed date for his WWE return.

"I'm here and I'm there. I bounce around. Normally, when you see somebody get injured in our industry and not all the time, but normally, you don't really hear about the mind of, they're back wrestling again or they make their big triumphant return. Your boy stays working. Podcasts, YouTube, Twitch, TV shows, I'm working. I mean, I'm getting to the point where I'm feeling good, I can jump, I can run a little bit. It's not fully healed yet, but I'll be right back at work, rather say sooner than later. I don't have a date yet." (H/T WrestlingInc)

In the absence of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who is also out with injury, New Day member Big E has been getting a Single's push on WWE SmackDown. The latter is enjoying his current run on the blue brand and has his eyes on the Universal Championship.