Reality TV star reveals that he was almost part of a WWE storyline with The Miz

The Miz has shared the ring with many celebrities throughout his WWE career.

From Logan Paul to Bad Bunny, The Hollywood A-Lister has gone out of his way to make every celebrity he steps into the ring against look like a bonafide WWE Superstar.

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Jessie Godderz recently sat down with PWMania to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the conversation, Godderz revealed that at one point there was a plan to bring him into WWE to feud with The Miz.

"Apparently Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis liked my look, my charisma, and liked the fact that I was promoting WWE to a huge mainstream audience," Jessie Godderz said. "I later found out that they had an idea to have me start a Reality Show Rivalry with The Miz (who had come off of MTV's The Real World years earlier)."

Why didn't the feud between The Miz and Jessie Godderz happen?

Unfortunately for Godderz, WWE was unable to get ahold of him while he was competing on the show, and they lost interest in doing something with him by the time the season ended.

Godderz didn't find out about this until 10 years later at an OVW event.

"So after a few weeks, their interest waned, they gave up and moved on," Jessie Godderz said. "That was in July of 2009, I believe. Then when the season ended in September and I got out of the house, I had no idea that WWE had been frantically trying to reach me months earlier! I only found out about it 10 YEARS later when I ran into another member of the WWE Talent Relations Department at an OVW Combine where I was making a Guest Appearance in 2019 and he told me the whole story."

This probably benefitted Miz in the long run, who went on to win his first WWE Championship by cashing his Money in the Bank briefcase on Randy Orton in 2010.

