"Really no rhyme or reason" - WWE Legend recalls being shockingly eliminated by Hulk Hogan in high-profile matchup (Exclusive)

Former WWE star The Warlord recently spoke about his elimination from the Royal Rumble match back in 1989.

Hulk Hogan was on a rampage at the 1989 Royal Rumble. As The Warlord got into the ring, he was eliminated by the Hulkster in just two seconds. Hogan ended up with ten eliminations in that match, which also included his Mega Powers teammate Randy Savage. This led to a huge matchup between the two at WrestleMania. The Rumble match was ultimately won by Big John Studd.

The Warlord recalled the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted podcast this week. He mentioned that the spot was planned without any payoff. He mentioned that he got into the ring and served as fodder for The Hulkster as it was his day to shine.

"They just tried the setup where I was the last one in the ring. Fans expected me to stand for a while. I get up in the ring, I pose for the people and as I turn around, I stick my neck up, there's Hogan coming around to give me that big Closeline backwards." He continued, "There's really no rhyme or reason for that one. It just happened." [11:07 - 11:40]

The Warlord's elimination is one of the quickest in WWE history

While the WWE legend's elimination of two seconds was hard to beat, it was finally shattered by Santino Marella after twenty long years.

Back in 2009, Santino came charging down to the ring with pent-up aggression. However, his stay in the ring lasted only a second before he was eliminated by Kane.

Wrestling Rent Free Spots @WWERentFree Royal Rumble 2009, Santino Marella sets a record for fastest elimination in Royal Rumble history. Royal Rumble 2009, Santino Marella sets a record for fastest elimination in Royal Rumble history. https://t.co/BSwpOmHzUs

The Devil's Favorite Demon was full of glee after ousting Marella from the match even before his entrance music could end.

