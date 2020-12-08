Reason why Alexa Bliss missed this week's RAW revealed 

Alexa Bliss has been an integral component of WWE RAW, thanks to her alliance with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. However, Bliss missed this week's episode of RAW, which led to some speculation online.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley posted a recent cameo video in which he revealed that he has been working in Los Angeles to help produce the Punky Brewster reboot.

Dudley said that Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair were with him in LA. This would explain why Alexa Bliss didn't appear on the December 7 edition of RAW, as this particular episode emanated from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Punky Brewster was a popular sitcom from the 1980s, and the 10-episode Punky Brewster revival was first announced in 2019. It is scheduled to air on NBCUniversal's Peacock network.

Bray Wyatt's fictional explanation behind why Alexa Bliss wasn't present on this week's WWE RAW

Randy Orton kicked off this week's RAW to address his rivalry against Bray Wyatt. The Viper was eventually interrupted by an episode of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt said that Alexa Bliss wasn't with him because Orton had been quite "naughty" last week. By that, Wyatt meant how The Apex Predator tried to exploit The Fiend by threatening to abduct Alexa Bliss during the previous edition of WWE RAW. This was a reasonable explanation for Alexa's absence from the show last night.

Meanwhile, Fun House Bray Wyatt faced Randy Orton in a one-on-one main event. Towards the end of their entertaining match, viewers were subjected to a twist when the ThunderDome went dark, and The Fiend replaced Bray Wyatt inside the ring when the lights turned back on.

The main event ended through a no-contest finish, and Bray Wyatt's evil alter-ego would use a Mandible Claw on Randy Orton to end this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Interestingly, Alexa Bliss was featured in The Fiend and Randy Orton's promotional graphic for their WWE TLC match, which indicates that Bliss should be back on WWE TV next week or at the aforementioned pay-per-view itself.

