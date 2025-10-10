Reason why Asuka betrayed IYO SKY on WWE RAW, according to former World Champion

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 10, 2025 08:41 GMT
Asuka and IYO SKY on WWE RAW (Image via WWE
Asuka and IYO SKY on WWE RAW (Image via WWE's Official Website)

IYO SKY recently got betrayed by her former best friends, Asuka and Kairi Sane on RAW. The betrayal came after IYO started getting involved with Rhea Ripley more than the Kabuki Warriors. The tensions between the group had been rising over the past few weeks. Former WWE Champion Big E recently revealed what he thinks might have been the reason behind the betrayal.

Asuka betrayed SKY a few weeks ago on RAW after attacking her with the blue mist. While speaking on the latest RAW Recap episode, the former WWE Champion claimed that Asuka might have been insecure about IYO which led to her betrayal.

"I can also see Asuka’s mentality of, she’s done so many incredible things, does she maybe fear that IYO, her legacy in WWE will surpass what Asuka has done? I think in many ways, as someone who opened the door, who has been the pioneer, you want people to always remember your name as the forbearer." He said. [H:T/WrestleTalk]
He added:

“I think a lot of it is also this legacy, while Asuka was out with injury and working on rehabbing, here’s IYO continuing to climb and climb and build, and have world title opportunities, so I get it.” [H:T/WrestleTalk]

It was very shocking to see Asuka and Kairi Sane betray IYO SKY like that. Fans are excited to see more of this rivalry in the coming weeks.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel

It was made official a few weeks ago that the Kabuki Warriors will face the team of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

The Kabuki Warriors had viciously attacked Rhea Ripley on RAW few weeks ago and then they betrayed IYO the next week. SKY lost to Kairi Sane on this week's episode of RAW due to an interference from Asuka and got attacked by her after the match.

The tensions between the two teams are very high and it will be interesting to see which team will leave Perth with the victory.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
