Reason why Asuka betrayed IYO SKY on WWE RAW, according to former World Champion

IYO SKY recently got betrayed by her former best friends, Asuka and Kairi Sane on RAW. The betrayal came after IYO started getting involved with Rhea Ripley more than the Kabuki Warriors. The tensions between the group had been rising over the past few weeks. Former WWE Champion Big E recently revealed what he thinks might have been the reason behind the betrayal.Asuka betrayed SKY a few weeks ago on RAW after attacking her with the blue mist. While speaking on the latest RAW Recap episode, the former WWE Champion claimed that Asuka might have been insecure about IYO which led to her betrayal. "I can also see Asuka's mentality of, she's done so many incredible things, does she maybe fear that IYO, her legacy in WWE will surpass what Asuka has done? I think in many ways, as someone who opened the door, who has been the pioneer, you want people to always remember your name as the forbearer." He said. [H:T/WrestleTalk]He added:"I think a lot of it is also this legacy, while Asuka was out with injury and working on rehabbing, here's IYO continuing to climb and climb and build, and have world title opportunities, so I get it." [H:T/WrestleTalk]It was very shocking to see Asuka and Kairi Sane betray IYO SKY like that. Fans are excited to see more of this rivalry in the coming weeks.Asuka and Kairi Sane are set to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at Crown JewelIt was made official a few weeks ago that the Kabuki Warriors will face the team of Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. The Kabuki Warriors had viciously attacked Rhea Ripley on RAW few weeks ago and then they betrayed IYO the next week. SKY lost to Kairi Sane on this week's episode of RAW due to an interference from Asuka and got attacked by her after the match. The tensions between the two teams are very high and it will be interesting to see which team will leave Perth with the victory.