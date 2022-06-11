The reason why Batista had to get major surgery done recently

Batista's days of wrestling are well behind him, but he is busy with his rising profile in Hollywood. In a post on Instagram from a week ago, the future WWE Hall of Famer revealed why he had to get a major surgery done.

The former world champion wrapped up his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 when he lost to Triple H in a match that received more appreciation over time. It was a classic against his longtime faction-member and rival, and the only opponent that The Animal wanted to face to end his career in professional wrestling. It wasn't announced beforehand that it would be his retirement match as he didn't want to take Kurt Angle's moment away, with the latter also having his farewell match at the same event.

In an Instagram post, Batista revealed that he underwent surgery to repair a torn quad tendon and a torn meniscus. He joked that he is still limping:

He recently concluded his role as Drax in Guardians of The Galaxy. It was the same role that gave him his breakout in Hollywood.

When will Batista get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Batista was originally supposed to be the headlining inductee of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. However, WWE canceled the 2020 Hall of Fame due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and prior commitments were the reason why they couldn't induct him in 2021.

The 2022 was headlined by The Undertaker, which only made sense since it happened in Texas. 2023 in Hollywood might be appropriate for The Animal as that is where he is making his name right now.

His Hall of Fame induction is guaranteed and it's only a matter of when and not if it happens. Would you like to see the former World Champion get inducted into the Class of 2023?

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far