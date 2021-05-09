Reason behind Aleister Black's absence on last night's WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE showcased a special "Throwback" episode of Friday Night Smackdown last night and, for the most part, it made for enjoyable viewing.

The show started with Jimmy Uso returning to WWE TV to add a new dynamic to 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns' posse. Cesaro then beat Seth Rollins after interference from Jimmy to secure a Universal Championship match against Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Despite the "Throwback" edition of SmackDown receiving widespread praise from the WWE Universe, there was a glaring omission from the show. WWE's failure to air the latest vignette hyping Aleister Black's hotly-anticipated return didn't go unnoticed.

Now, thanks to recent reports from PWInsider, the reasoning has become apparent.

According to PWInsider, WWE initially expected the latest video package involving Black to air last night. However, it was pulled at the last minute due to a few of SmackDown's early segments running long.

Hopefully, this update will allow Black's fans to rest their minds over his notable absence last night. Plans to push his return haven't been canceled; WWE simply ran out of time. That's live television for you, folks.

Aleister Black returned to WWE SmackDown last month

Aleister Black returned to WWE TV two weeks ago, which was met with mass excitement among regular viewers of SmackDown.

On the April 23 edition of the Blue brand, Black spoke about "monsters" and how they should be "scorched from the Earth." A week later, Black mentioned "Father" while passionately telling a tale, which left many curious about who that could be.

What the former NXT Champion's intentions are upon his return to SmackDown are currently unknown. If his behavior in these vignettes is anything to go by, he'll still be portraying a heel character once he does get back in the ring, though.

Big E, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura are just a few examples of babyface stars Black could clash with in the near future. Cesaro could also be targeted once his business with Roman Reigns has concluded.

Have the videos hyping Aleister Black's WWE return intrigued you? Who do you think Black will target once he re-emerges in the flesh on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.