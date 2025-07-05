Reason behind WWE pairing Charlotte Flair with Alexa Bliss revealed by veteran (Exclusive) 

WWE has been hinting at an alliance between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss over the last few weeks. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo explained the reason behind the same, noting that the company wants to use Bliss to turn The Queen babyface.
Little Miss Bliss has been trying to get the 14-time women's champion to join forces with her over the last few weeks. The duo even teamed up on SmackDown this week, where they defeated two other teams to advance to the Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution 2.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that the union is WWE's attempt to turn Charlotte Flair babyface. The wrestling veteran added that he still does not understand the story behind the two teaming up:
"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [14:53 onwards]
Bliss and Flair will test their union at Evolution 2, where they will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. One team from RAW and NXT will also be in the match.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!
