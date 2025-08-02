Reason why Brock Lesnar was mentioned at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 02, 2025 22:36 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Brock Lesnar is considered Mr. SummerSlam by many for the several incredible moments he has had at the event. This year, he was mentioned by Michael Cole for one specific reason.

It was during the entrance of The OTC, Roman Reigns that Michael Cole mentioned the names that he has faced in recent years. While Reigns didn't compete at SummerSlam 2024 last year, his return was the big surprise in the main event between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

When mentioning his last few opponents at SummerSlam, Michael Cole mentioned the name of Brock Lesnar, who The Tribal Chief faced at SummerSlam 2022. This was why he was referenced.

During that instance in 2022, Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced off for the last time ever, and had what many consider the best match of their rivalry that essentially began in 2015. It was a Last Man Standing match, and both men went through hell and back as The Tribal Chief walked out victoriously.

The following year, Lesnar would face Cody Rhodes in their final trilogy match, and he was defeated before turning face and endorsing The American Nightmare in his long charge towards the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Incidentally, this would be Lesnar's final match ever for WWE before all the controversy occured months later.

Edited by Rohit Nath
