Reason for Chelsea Green’s WWE RAW absence revealed - Report

As seen this past Monday night, WWE's Chelsea Green was absent from Monday Night RAW. Today, we are learning more details about the true nature of the superstar's absence.

Chelsea Green was only featured on the post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW via a phone conversation with manager Adam Pearce. Green would comedically express frustration with WWE for sending her to the "wrong Ottawa," as she was sent to Ottawa, Illinois, instead of Ottawa, Canada. Fans began speculating as to the real reason for Green not appearing on the highly anticipated show, and now we have the answer.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Green's absence was indeed due to travel issues and not because of a blunder from WWE. The Canadian native is currently dealing with visa issues, making her effectively "landlocked." Reports further suggested that Green had been waiting for her green card for months, apparently "dating as far back as September."

The report also noted where Chelsea truly was on Monday night, with the former NXT star attending a screening of the film, The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical, which stars her real-life husband and former WWE Superstar, Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder).

Chelsea Green is winless since returning to WWE

Chelsea Green has made several appearances for Vince McMahon's company since early 2019, making a surprise return to the Stamford-based promotion in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Green's entrance into the match would turn out to be longer than her participation in it, as she was eliminated by eventual winner Rhea Ripley after just 5 seconds. Setting a new Women's Royal Rumble record.

Since then, Green has competed in two other matches on RAW and SmackDown. Green squared off against Asuka on the February 6th edition of RAW, which she lost via submission. Green would then go on to compete in a tag team match on the February 10th edition of SmackDown, teaming up with Sonya Deville to take on Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

