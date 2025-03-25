Reason why Cody Rhodes and John Cena are ignoring The Rock, according to ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

According to a former writer for WWE television, Cody Rhodes and John Cena seem to intentionally avoid mentioning The Rock during their promos.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo provided a possible explanation for this.

"There's mention of him [The Rock]. I'm talking about the players. I'm talking about Cena not mentioning him and Cody not mentioning him. I'm not talking about... they're gonna play the packages, and the announcers may throw his name in there. I'm talking about the players in the storyline, not bringing his name up. It would be impossible to go an entire show without anybody ever bringing up his name."

He continued:

"But I'm telling you, bro, I think that's what's happening. He wasn't going to make any of these shows, so let them forget about him and then WrestleMania... Boom. Hit that music. The place will explode. You use that for the finish, and you're off to the races." [From 18:58 onwards]

The Rock and Cody Rhodes haven't shared the WWE ring since Elimination Chamber 2025. It remains to be seen what The Final Boss has in store for the American Nightmare on the road to WrestleMania 41.

