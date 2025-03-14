Reason for Dominik Mysterio's absence during major SmackDown revealed

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio did not show up on the historic first-ever SmackDown episode held in Barcelona, Spain. The reason for his absence has been revealed through the 27-year-old star's social media.

Jade Cargill's interview was interrupted by The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the March 14, 2025, installment of the blue brand show. The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions mocked The Storm about the ongoing situation involving her, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. Moments later, Cargill challenged The Miracle Kid to a singles match next week on the Friday night show in Bologna, Italy.

That being said, tonight on SmackDown, Morgan was not accompanied by her on-screen boyfriend, which is unusual. Taking to his Instagram, Dirty Dom shared a photo on his story and revealed that he was in Düsseldorf, Germany, en route to a WWE live event in Dortmund on March 15.

Check out the star's story here.

This is a screenshot of the former NXT North American Champion's Instagram story.

For those unaware, on the February 24 episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio's distraction directly contributed to Belair and Naomi losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day members.

Whether the Latino Heat will play a role in Liv Morgan securing a big win over Jade Cargill on next week's SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas remains to be seen.

