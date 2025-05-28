Reason why Goldberg and Brock Lesnar "don’t keep in contact that much"

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has opened up about his current relationship with fellow veteran Brock Lesnar. The former Universal Champion explained why he and The Beast Incarnate don't talk much nowadays.

It has been some time since fans last saw Goldberg or Lesnar in a WWE ring. Goldberg's last outing saw him lose to Roman Reigns in a Universal title match at Elimination Chamber 2022. As for Lesnar, he hasn't appeared on WWE TV since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

In a new interview on The Claw Pod, Goldberg commented on his relationship with his former WWE rival Brock Lesnar. Here's what he had to say:

"You know, Brock (Lesnar) and I have always been the same. You know, we’re very cordial. We respect each other exponentially, I believe. Brock is a different animal, man, I mean literally. He is a competitive human being that never turns himself off. And, we all know him, I mean, everybody knows him on a different level. But we are good friends, man. We don’t keep in contact that much because he is a recluse. His enjoyment is keeping away from the human race. I respect that exponentially.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar's feud in 2016-17

Twelve years after their disastrous match at WrestleMania XX in the iconic Madison Square Garden, Lesnar and Goldberg kicked off another feud on WWE TV. This led to Goldberg squashing Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. He went on to throw Lesnar out of the Royal Rumble match a few weeks after that.

Lesnar and Goldberg finally met in a Universal title match at WrestleMania 33. This time, The Beast successfully defeated his arch-rival and became the new Universal Champion in the process. Goldberg received a WWE Hall of Fame induction a year after his outing with Lesnar.

