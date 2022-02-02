Reason why Jon Moxley's match against former WWE Women's Champion was canceled

Nia Jax has revealed that WWE canceled her one-on-one match with Jon Moxley due to a regulation about intergender matches in the state of Arkansas.

Jax looked set to feud with the former Dean Ambrose after they were involved in a confrontation on the January 28, 2019 episode of RAW. The two superstars were supposed to meet at a live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas on February 22, 2019 before the card suddenly changed.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Jax questioned whether the match should have been booked in the first place:

“If anybody is amazing and has an incredible resume, it’s Jon. But I’m like, ‘Does he wanna do this? Is this where we’re going?’ I don’t know what happened. Somebody said the state that we were supposed to be working in didn’t allow intergender matches or some cr*p like that.” [26:19-26:40]

Nia Jax added that Moxley was hesitant to take part in the match because he did not feel comfortable hitting her. The former RAW Women’s Champion had similar concerns about how the match would play out and is glad it never happened.

Renee Paquette’s take on the Jon Moxley vs. Nia Jax match

WWE announced on January 29, 2019 that Jon Moxley was going to leave the company when his contract expired three months later.

Renee Paquette, Moxley’s wife, worked as a commentator on RAW during the last few months of his WWE career. She initially thought higher-ups booked the current AEW star against Nia Jax to “bury” him:

“It just felt like, ‘Okay, well Jon’s leaving, let’s start to bury him on the way out,’ which ultimately they did not. It went that way and it felt that way initially, but then they gave him a beautiful send-off. He honestly couldn’t have had a better send-off in terms of the 5,000 Shield reunions that they did,” said Paquette. [25:37-26:00]

Moxley’s last WWE match took place at a special live event, The Shield’s Final Chapter, on April 21, 2019. He teamed up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

