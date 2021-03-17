Reason why Kofi Kingston considered retiring from WWE revealed

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston considered retiring from WWE as he was not happy with his standing in the company, as per Big E.

In his recent appearance on Hot 97, Big E was asked about the reaction Kofi Kingston got in the early days of The New Day.

The Intercontinental Champion revealed that Kofi Kingston had considered retiring as he was unhappy with where he was in his WWE career:

"Well, Kofi had wanted to be a heel for quite some time, but he was the guy that they saw as the Ricky Steamboat. The perennial babyface that will never turn and he was the guy they'd cheer for. But - I didn't realize it at the time until he told us, he was thinking of retiring. He was at a point in his career where, you know, you just get to the point where you're stuck. You are in this one lane, this is how they see you. The moment with Randy (Orton) was 09-10, but this was 2014, so it's a while where Kofi could've done what he was doing and been around for a while. But he didn't just want to be a utlity guy. He wasn't having fun just being there, just getting a paycheck."

Big E said that Kofi Kingston never voiced it and that the former WWE Champion felt that he "didn't need this". Big E said that he thought he would be sent back to NXT or let go by WWE because they didn't have plans for him.

Kofi Kingston's run in WWE

Kofi Kingston just won his 22nd title in WWE.



He also just tied Edge for most tag titles reigns in WWE history with 14. — Danny (@dajosc11) March 16, 2021

Kofi Kingston joined WWE in 2006, wrestling in the Deep South Wrestling developmental territory before being called up to the main roster a year later.

Kingston has won numerous titles in WWE, including the WWE Championship, and is a Grand Slam champion. He and Xavier Woods are the current RAW Tag Team Champions, which they won after defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business.

EXCLUSIVE: The #NewDay are now the 1️⃣1️⃣ TIME TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins had a night of triumph on #WWERaw but have a lot to say about their BIG #WrestleMania challenge from @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos! pic.twitter.com/w8fFwyIfb6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2021

