Reason why Matt Cordana aka Zack Ryder joined AEW and helped Cody

In a major surprise, Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder debuted on AEW to help Cody from an attack. Zack Ryder, who now goes by the name Matt Cordana, was released by WWE along with multiple other Superstar a few months back.

While most of the released Superstars including Gallows, Anderson, Heath Slater, and Ryder's former tag-team partner Curt Hawkins have joined IMPACT wrestling, Zack Ryder has chosen to join AEW.

Arn Anderson spoke about Zack Ryder's arrival in AEW. He revealed why The Broski might have chosen to side with Cody by helping him after he was attacked by The Dark Order. He said that Matt and Cody go a long way back and Cody has full trust in Matt Cordana.

“They’ve got the numbers. What do they got, 20-30 guys in that Dark Order? Sides have been chosen. Now, Matt and Cody go along way back, I know we can count on him. I’m going to have to move some chess pieces around to make this thing fly because I’m going to expect the unexpected, I’m going to expect it to be at its worse.”

Arn Anderson also issued a warning to the members of the Dark Order.

“Boys, you jumped on Cody at a time when he should have been shaking Warhorse’s hand who gave him a hell of a fight,” Anderson continued. “But now the focus has changed and it’s changed totally. Now, we’re on the attack and you’re going to be in the crosshairs.”

What's next for Zack Ryder?

Arn Anderson is not only the manager of Cody and The Nightmare Family on AEW but has also signed FTR as his newest clients.

It looks like AEW is planning a war between The Dark Order and the Nightmare Family in the coming weeks with Zack Ryder by the side of Cody.

Zack Ryder was a former Intercontinental and US Champion in WWE. He is also a former multi-time Tag Team Champion. Even though he was with WWE for 15 years, he never truly got a major push and hopefully, his run in AEW will help him become a big Superstar.