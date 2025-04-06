Reason why Randy Orton won't be punished for Nick Aldis attack revealed

Randy Orton does not have a match for WrestleMania 41 now that Kevin Owens has been forced to step aside and undergo surgery for his neck injury.

Orton was obviously upset after the news since this could be his last WrestleMania, and went on to hit the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO. Many fans were shocked by his actions, but it seems that Orton could have done some very good planning to ensure that he wouldn't be punished for his actions.

Back in 2023, when Orton originally moved to SmackDown, he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO and was fined $50,000. When it came to paying his dues, he paid double. He then noted that it was for the next time and has seemingly been holding on to this for two years, waiting for the perfect moment.

Randy Orton won't face punishment for his actions on WWE SmackDown

The fact that Orton has already paid the fine makes it redundant for Aldis to penalise him again. The veteran barely has anything to lose, now that even his WrestleMania 41 match has been canceled.

It seems that there is no real way for Aldis to punish Orton anyway, but he could decide on a new opponent for him instead. Orton doesn't deserve to miss The Show of Shows entirely, and there are a few stars who could step in, including Owens' long-time friend and recently turned rival, Sami Zayn.

Zayn hasn't been seen for several weeks after Randy Orton saved him at Elimination Chamber, but he could return to step in for his former friend if Orton still needs an opponent for WrestleMania 41.

It seems unfair that The Viper has to miss WrestleMania because of this, and likely that WWE has a plan B which could be put into action as part of next week's show.

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More