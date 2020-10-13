Reason why Roman Reigns is facing Jey Uso instead of The Fiend revealed

Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam after a four-month hiatus. As soon as he returned to action, Roman Reigns set his eyes on the Universal Championship. At WWE SummerSlam, The Fiend beat Braun Strowman to become the Universal Champion for the second time in his career. The Fiend's celebration was short-lived as The Big Dog returned and defeated him a week later, winning the Universal Championship. Since winning the title, Roman Reigns has been engaged in a feud with Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had their first match at Night Of Champions. At the PPV, The Big Dog decimated Jey Uso to retain his Championship. At the upcoming PPV, Hell In A Cell, Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns yet again. The match will be an I Quit Hell In A Cell Match.

Why did WWE choose Jey Uso instead of The Fiend as an opponent for Roman Reigns?

Jey Uso was in conversation with Peter Rosenberg earlier this week. During the interview, Uso commented on the original plan for his feud with his cousin and why the pair had a better rivalry than Roman Reigns and other top stars such as The Fiend.

"This was a one and done, supposed to be. They were like ‘this sh*t is fire right here, bro’. I think I was just to get Roman to the next homie but man, you see the storytelling, this is real. The feeling’s right there, the promos right there. If you watch the match back, the match was basic, what grooved is the damn story and that is the main thing. We showing you real emotion, we showing you feeling. You can put the Fiend with Roman, you can put Seth Rollins with Roman, whoever, whatever, whatever top guy they got, put him with Roman, I guaran-damn-tee you, uce, they didn’t pull out emotion, they didn’t pull out real feeling, they didn’t pull out storytelling the way me and uce did that thing. Tell me you didn’t feel like you were watching a damn movie, you forgot you were watching wrestling. When I watched it back, I was watching that thing like I wasn’t in it. I was like ‘man, this is good, this is my best work.'" (h/t SEScoops.com)

The Big Dog will defend his Universal title later this month at Hell in a Cell, on October 25, 2020.