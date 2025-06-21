Reason Triple H is bringing back iconic WWE Superstars speculated by veteran (Exclusive)

Triple H's reliance on rising stars has decreased slightly in the last few weeks, with many notable names returning to WWE. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo provided the possible reason behind the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

Nikki Bella and Goldberg have made their returns to WWE programming in the last few days. With Evolution 2 on the horizon, more female legends are also likely to return to the company, and Vince Russo believes this change is due to declining ratings.

The former WWE writer speculated that Netflix is forcing Triple H and Co. to feature more well-known names:

"If you noticed, on Netflix and even on SmackDown, to some degree, they are starting to get more and more towards the veterans. You’re seeing Nikki Bella's comeback; Trish Stratus is coming back now. You’re seeing a Rusev return, Aleister Black return. I am telling you, Netflix saw those numbers, and Netflix doesn’t know who those people are. These Network executives are people who know Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. They don’t know who these NXT people are. I guarantee you, man, because I have seen the shift go from NXT darlings, and now we are getting back to veterans and everyday players. I know that came from Netflix." [34:07 onwards]

Aside from the returning legends, Triple H has re-signed Aleister Black and Rusev in the last couple of months. Both former AEW stars are featured prominently on TV programming.

