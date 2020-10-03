Reason why Undisputed Era is better in WWE NXT than it would be on main roster revealed

At NXT TakeOver 31, Kyle O'Reilly is set to have the biggest opportunity in his WWE NXT career so far as he faces Finn Balor for the NXT Championship. However, before his appearance at the pay-per-view event, Kyle O'Reilly was interviewed by TalkSPORT, where he talked about various aspects of wrestling in the ring. One of the things that he talked about was his work with Undisputed Era and how they were better off in WWE NXT and were worried about a possible move to the WWE main roster.

Kyle O'Reilly on The Undisputed Era in NXT and worrying about the WWE main roster

Kyle O'Reilly talked about how The Undisputed Era had made WWE NXT their home and they had managed to make their mark on the NXT brand. However, while he agreed that RAW and SmackDown would offer interesting matches, NXT was special.

"We’ve kind of being the flag bearer for NXT since coming into this company. The NXT brand is something we truly, genuinely believe in and we’re proud to be apart-of. There’s something about this place that is special. That said, we’re team players and we’ll do whatever the powers-that-be think is best. And I think there’s a lot of interesting matchups for Undisputed Era on RAW or SmackDown, but we’re interested in doing this together, first and foremost, and just being the best possible group we can be. Who knows what the future holds, but I’m certainly happy where we’re at at [as a group]."

Kyle O'Reilly went on to add that outside NXT nothing was sure in the rest of WWE, because Undisputed Era were protected and well kept there. This is not something that would be assured on the WWE main roster.

"You never know what will happen outside of NXT or outside the company in general. We’re being taken care of here and used well in my opinion, so I certainly don’t want to sacrifice that because I feel we have a good thing going. There’s still so many good matchups in NXT for us. If I’m doing the singles thing right now, that’s just a whole other avenue to go down."

