Reason why Vince McMahon never signs autographs

"Vince McMahon functions in his own bubble", said the WWE Hall of Famer

Do you think Vince McMahon will ever break his pattern?

Vince McMahon has his priorities

In the latest episode of ARN with Arn Anderson and Conrad Thompson, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW veteran Arn Anderson addressed a myriad of fan questions. One such fan was curious to know if Andrson had ever seen Vince McMahon sign autographs or take pictures with the fans.

Arn Anderson gave a detailed response to this question and stated that he had never seen Vince McMahon do any of that. He further went on to say that it is also something that Vince McMahon will never do while stating that the WWE head 'functions in his own bubble'.

Anderson then went on to elaborate on his comment and described the daily routine of Vince McMahon which is very disciplined, and he prefers to follow his schedule quite strictly. Revealing the backstage details about Vince McMahon's life, Anderson said,

"No, I’ve never seen that. I’m pretty sure that’s never happened and never will happen. He functions in his own bubble. It probably goes something like this. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, you can judge when I’m done."

"He has a gym in his house. He gets up very early in the morning. He gets his workout. He has the limo pick him up and take him to the airport. He walks up the steps to the private plane. Flys to the town. Gets in another limo. Goes straight to the building. Walks straight into his office. From his office he goes straight to the meeting room where he will spend most of the afternoon. He will go straight to gorilla when it’s time. When the show is over. Straight to another limo. Straight to the private plane to the next town. Straight to the hotel that they are staying at, company hotel. Then at 3 or 4 in the morning, he will go to the gym again. Repeat. That’s pretty much the day in the life of Vince McMahon." (h/t wrestlingnews.co)

Vince McMahon and his recent experiments in WWE

After the entire world came to stand still amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Vince McMahon employed every weapon in his arsenal to keep WWE running for the entertainment of fans. While the company was forced to release a long list of Superstars in April, there are other measures that Vince McMahon took to ensure everyone's safety.

WWE reverted back to taping the shows, and it was confirmed that only the required Superstars and selected personnel are allowed to stay during the tapings. It was also confirmed that Vince McMahon and WWE didn't force any Superstar to perform against their wishes.

Advertisement

So proud of @WWE superstar @TitusOneilWWE for having the uncomfortable yet Important conversations we need to move our society forward.

https://t.co/eJbTYX825t — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 31, 2020

With time, Vince McMahon also experimented with cinematic matches, and the WWE creative has done quite well in bringing the best out of Superstars who have featured in such matches in the recent months. Moreover, we have recently seen NXT talents act as the audience to add more to the ongoing matches. We are hoping to see yet another entertaining PPV in the form of Backlash that's scheduled to take place on Sunday.