Reason why Vince McMahon was unhappy with The Undertaker after a Randy Orton match

Randy Orton recently spoke about how Vince McMahon was not happy with The Undertaker after Orton's match with The Phenom back in 2002.

On Broken Skull Sessions, Randy Orton and Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed the former's first match with The Deadman in WWE, which took place in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown. In that match, The Undertaker made Orton, a rookie at that point in his WWE career, look great in the ring despite The Deadman winning the match.

Vince McMahon was not happy with The Undertaker making a young and unknown wrestler like Orton look good in the ring.

"And he (Undertaker) gave me so much offence, he gave me so much offence. After the match, we get back up to Gorilla (position) and Vince (McMahon) gives him sh*t, like, 'What are you doing out there? What are you doing?' Arm drags, hip tosses, backdrops, two dropkicks, double bump, come up. So 'Taker says something along the lines of, 'Full circle, man. That's what we do. Isn't that what we're trying to do here? Get guys over.' I just remember sitting there - I wasn't a part of the conversation but a fly on the wall and I just remember thinking, like, 'Wow!'"

Randy Orton said that all his offense against The Undertaker was taken out of the match as it was a taped SmackDown show, but he stated that he was happy about the bout at that moment.

Randy Orton on why The Undertaker chose to wrestle him

Randy Orton, in his interview with Austin, said that The Undertaker saw something in him way back in 2002 and had a match with him.

"Well, the position I was in that night, to work with him (The Undertaker) - again, common thread throughout this interview is how lucky and blessed I was. For whatever reason, he saw something in me. And this was before any of the Evolution stuff, this was before Triple H and Ric Flair took a liking to me. This was him seeing something in me and him having something to do to being in the ring with me that night.

Three years later at WrestleMania 21, the two faced off against each other for the second time. Orton, however, was not an unknown Superstar this time around as he had already won the world title by then.

