Reason why WCW locker room was happy with Goldberg's mega push revealed [Exclusive]

Former WCW star Ice Train was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone. Ice Train answered a bunch of fan questions and opened up on his interactions with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg while working in WCW.

Ice Train was full of praise for Goldberg and said that they used to work out together back in the day. He also added that Goldberg was an incredibly humble guy back then. When asked whether there was any backstage heat on Goldberg due to his mega push, here's what Ice Train had to say:

WCW wasn't full of haters, so everybody was happy. Everybody in that company was making money, and there was no jealousy in that company.

Goldberg became one of the most controversial Superstars in WWE history

Despite being a major draw in WCW and during his WWE stint in the early 2000s, Goldberg always received criticism from fans for his move set, with many stating that he wasn't a good worker. Additionally, Goldberg had his fair share of backstage altercations in the past. Goldberg was targeted by Matt Riddle upon his 2019 return to WWE, and it led to a verbal exchange between the two at SummerSlam 2019.

Goldberg's 2016 return resulted in two Universal title reigns for him, plus a WWE Hall of Fame induction. It's refreshing to hear a former WCW star say good things about Goldberg. The master of the Spear was given one of the biggest pushes in wrestling history back in the 90s, and no matter what, Goldberg will go down as one of the most marketable and successful Superstars in history.