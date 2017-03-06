WWE News: Reason why betting odds for Fastlane 2017 were off

Where was the smart money for the Fastlane 2017 betting odds?

Why did the safe bets lose?

What’s the story?

The betting odds for the Raw Exclusive pay-per-view Fastlane were incorrect for the matches between Braun Strowman/Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks/Nia Jax, and the Raw Women’s Championship match between Charlotte and Bayley.

Many fans betted on Strowman, Jax, and Charlotte winning, but the pay-per-view results didn’t match the betting odds from fans. Wrestling Inc. has reported that the smart money never came in for the matches and that the odds stayed consistent all day.

In case you didn’t know...

According to betting odds on betwrestling.com, the majority of the heels were likely to be victorious and the Universal Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship were likely to change hands.

Here’s a list of the betting odds for each match announced for Fastlane:

WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens(c) +650 vs Goldberg -1350

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bayley(c) +850 vs Charlotte Flair -1750

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -300 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +220

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) -460 vs Jack Gallagher +320

Roman Reigns -150 vs Braun Strowman +110 (Undertaker had odds of -200 to show up at ringside)

Sami Zayn +1000 vs Samoa Joe -2000

Sasha Banks -230 vs Nia Jax +170

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -215 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +165

Amazon’s UK show featured a picture with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker which led some fans to believe that Lesnar and The Undertaker would appear to set up their matches, but neither man showed up.

The Heart of the Matter

Wrestling Inc states that betting odds typically shift on the day of the pay-per-views.

This occurred for the 2017 Royal Rumble where Braun Strowman and The Undertaker were the fans’ bets to win the Rumble, only for odds to shift to Randy Orton who eventually won the match. That did not happen last night, however, as the odds stayed consistent all day.

This could indicate that the WWE made some last-minute changes or that fans had too much faith on the bets that they deemed as logical picks.

What’s next?

The pay-per-view ended yesterday so anyone who was betting on Strowman, Charlotte, and Jax to win are probably out of some money.

Fans will likely place bets on who they think will win at WrestleMania 33. Whether fans will be able to accurately predict the outcome of the matches or will the WWE’s booking decisions result in similar safe bets not panning out, remains to be seen.

Sportskeeda’s take

Many fans are highly disappointed about the results of some of the matches because they really didn’t do any favors for the future of the roster.

Strowman and Jax are two monster heels who could’ve used the momentum heading into WrestleMania and Charlotte’s predictable feud with Banks made fans think that she would regain the title on pay-per-view to continue her streak.

Unfortunately, the WWE booked all three favorites to lose and have thus hurt their personas and builds, heading into WrestleMania 33.

