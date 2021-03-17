Reason why WWE canceled Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley - Reports  

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been clamoring to face Brock Lesnar for quite some time now. Lashley was reportedly promised a match with The Beast after returning to WWE a few years ago, but it has yet to materialize.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the chances of Brock Lesnar returning at WrestleMania 37 during the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Lashley.

Bobby Lashley recently expressed interest in facing Lesnar at WrestleMania. However, according to the latest reports, Lesnar will not be present this year, and Lashley will put his title on the line against a different opponent instead.

According to Meltzer's report, WWE planned a match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley but never got around to it even though the company had the opportunity to make it happen.

“You know when Bobby Lashley came in he was told that he was going to get Brock and that was years ago, and it just never materialized. They just never got around to it. It’s not that they couldn’t do it, they just never got around to it.”

Less than five weeks away.



Who’s gonna step into the spotlight?



The All Mighty will be waiting. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QDlUSSKdc9 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 9, 2021

Brock Lesnar isn't an active competitor in WWE right now, which means it's unlikely that the match will be taking place anytime soon. Lashley also spoke about possibly taking on The Beast and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match, but the chances of that happening are very thin.

Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 37

The stage is set

Drew McIntyre will seek retribution when he clashes with Bobby Lashley for Monday Night RAW's top title at WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior lost the WWE Championship to The Miz at Elimination Chamber after he was attacked by Lashley.

Advertisement

It's the most wonderful time of the year... Tune-up at #WWEFastlane then onto reclaim my title at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AgUORrV69Z — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 16, 2021

The Hurt Business member went on to attain the championship from The Miz on the red brand a few weeks ago. If McIntyre manages to recapture the title, it will be a very joyous moment for him since it will happen in front of crowds.

Before McIntyre embarks on the road to WrestleMania, however, he will have to go through the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at WWE Fastlane.