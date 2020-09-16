Reason why WWE change Dabba-Kato's ring name before his RAW Underground debut

We saw RAW Underground debut on the August 3rd episode of WWE RAW, with Shane McMahon returning to host the concept. Despite some mixed reactions when it was introduced, RAW Underground has quickly gone on to become one of the most interesting parts of the show.

One man who has made quite an impression on RAW Underground is Dabba-Kato. Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato crossed paths last night on RAW Underground. The two behemoths will now face each other next week on RAW Underground. This has to be one of the most interesting fights we have seen on RAW Underground so far.

Dabba-Kato was known as Babatunde in NXT and appeared in the Greatest Royal Rumble under that name. We may finally know why WWE decided to change his name to Dabba-Kato before calling him up to RAW Underground last month.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on what influenced WWE to change Babatunde Aiyegbusi's name to Dabba-Kato. According to Meltzer, it was a business decision, made by WWE so that they can trademark the name Dabba-Kato. Their thinking was that if Babatunde Aiyegbusi left WWE in the future, he will not be able to use the Dabba-Kato name.

Reason why WWE changed Rusev and Cesaro's ring names

Dave Meltzer went on to talk about similar instances in the past where Vince McMahon decided to change Cesaro and Rusev's ring names.

Rusev was initially called him up to the main roster as "Alexander Rusev". However, Alexander was soon dropped from his ring name and he went on to wrestle just as Rusev. According to reports, Vince McMahon decided to drop Alexander from the name because he didn't want fans to chant "Alex" which he felt would not suit a top heel.

Cesaro had the name "Antonio" dropped from his ring name for a similar reason. Vince McMahon didn't want fans to chant "Tony" which he felt wouldn't suit a heel.

Other instances like this include Big E who dropped his last name, Murphy dropping his first name "Buddy" and Elias dropping "Samson" from his name.