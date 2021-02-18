Reason why WWE legend allegedly punched Hulk Hogan in the face in real life

Jim Cornette has claimed that Randy Savage was responsible for Hulk Hogan having a black eye at WWE WrestleMania IX.

Cornette has worked in various roles in the wrestling industry over the last four decades, including booker, commentator, manager, and promoter. He now shares his opinions and stories about wrestling on his podcast and YouTube channel.

In the latest Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru episode, Cornette gave his reasoning for Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania IX black eye. He said Savage punched Hulk Hogan after finding out that his wife, former WWE star Miss Elizabeth, had been staying at Hogan’s house.

“Savage found out that Elizabeth had run off to Hogan’s house and was staying with Linda [Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife] because Linda and Elizabeth were friends, and Hogan didn’t tell Savage that she was there, which is why when Savage confronted him with that, he confronted him by punching him in the f***ing eye. And that’s why Hogan had a black eye at WrestleMania 9.”

Apr. 4/1993 - WrestleMania IX happens at Caesars Palace in Paradise, Nevada. Main event: Hulk Hogan defeats Yokozuna to win the WWF World Heavyweight Championship pic.twitter.com/5lN1BdEvNc — Today In History (@TodayThatWas) April 4, 2018

The story has been rumored for many years but Hulk Hogan has never confirmed it to be true. Cornette clarified that he was unaware that the story was even a rumor. As far as he knows, the story is correct.

Hulk Hogan’s version of the story

Hulk Hogan's black eye was visible at WrestleMania IX

Hulk Hogan teamed with Brutus Beefcake in a losing effort against Ted DiBiase and I.R.S. at WrestleMania IX. Later in the night, he defeated Yokozuna in an impromptu match to win the WWE Championship. The WWE legend’s black eye was very prominent, especially in his post-match celebrations after the main event.

Speaking to AXS TV in 2011, Hulk Hogan claimed that the black eye was caused in a jet ski accident one day before WrestleMania. He broke his orbital socket and required over 100 stitches under his skin. In order to receive clearance, Hogan said he told the commission doctor that the injury was part of a storyline involving Randy Savage. The doctor allegedly believed Hogan and cleared him to compete.

